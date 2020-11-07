LETTER: Thanks to our medical personnel

I was a patient at Marshfield Medical Center, Beaver Dam, in the past week. I was admitted and found myself on the COVID-19 treatment floor. I watched the dedicated staff perform their duties cheerfully and exceptionally well.

They were dedicated, professional and stressed, yet they were disciplined and working in a manner that no one would have guessed. I was struck by the statement a nurse made to me while under that stress. I complimented her on her hard work and she said "If only the community worked as hard as we are, we could all solve this problem."

I agree totally with that statement. We should all work as hard before the fact of getting COVID-19 by wearing masks and staying away large gatherings. We all can be part of the solution and not the problem. Thank you medical personnel for your dedicated work on the ever increasing problem.

Sonia Utterback, Beaver Dam