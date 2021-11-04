LETTER: The community belongs to all of us

Another council member and I have vastly opposing political views, but we are good friends and go out together for lunch.

But, I would be labeled as unhealthy for our community if I pointed out the false philosophy of critical race theory, or advocated for unmasking our children before the local school board.

A Baraboo resident spread a false warning that disrupters would appear at the annual Baraboo School Board meeting, without having any evidence, other than a report from Kenosha’s School Board meeting.

Apparently keeping wages the same is disruptive. A Baraboo woman also chimed in and said those people’s agenda is not healthy for our community. The United States Justice Department considers those people potential domestic terrorists.

Wages and other issues aren’t the problem here. A few years ago, council members in Baraboo voted against raising their wages. The problem is; this is how my Jewish relative’s experienced initial persecution in 1930s and 1940s Germany. They were told they weren’t healthy for their communities; their views rejected, and didn’t belong in the community. We saw where that led.

Now another group of people are being treated as disrupters and unhealthy. I pray this ends. Our community belongs to all of us.

Michael Plautz, Baraboo