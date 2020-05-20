LETTER: The government increases our chance of exposure to Covid-19

I want to thank Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Rick Brite and Dr. Robert Redfield for their bravery dealing with this current administration. I would like to thank Gov. Tony Evers, and Lt., Gov. Mandela Barnes for trying to save us from the Republican lead Wisconsin Legislature. I personally want to say to President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Jared and Ivanka Trump, Bill Barr and Mike Pompeo, State Legislators Robin Voss and Scott Fitzgerald. Every single person that becomes infected and or dies, you all are responsible. I have Crone's disease and take the medication Humira. So I am in the high risk people. My husband is an essential worker, lucky him, who is not being offered furlough, so you work or you do not get paid. Now that the state is opened 12 days earlier than it should have been he will be exposed to many, many more people therefore raising his exposure to Covid. Do you feel he should give his life and then of course mine to die alone in a hospital from this disease? People need to wake up. Wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart. All of us depend on that.