LETTER: The “Grand Old Party” (in name only)

Today’s Republican Party is anything but “grand.” A party I once respected has no integrity now. It follows no moral compass, and is blatantly undemocratic.

Their words can no longer be trusted, as the new approach is believe what we say—not what we do. They spread misinformation, conspiracy theories, and outright lies (like manure) onto their field of supporters. The GOP wants them to fear from the other side what they, themselves, are actually doing. Former Gov. Scott Walker once said, “divide and conquer.”

Wisconsin GOP legislators preach “less governmental control,” yet their noses are in every facet of local decisions. They want to dictate school policies/curriculum, impose financial mandates on local entities, penalize the unemployed with drug tests, and decide company safety measures.

State leaders tout “freedom” and “choice,” as they suppress the vote and the will of the people, with secretively drawn district maps. The Senate approves new cabinet appointees ONLY when it suits them. Consequently, the previous DNR Secretary refuses to step down.