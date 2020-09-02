 Skip to main content
LETTER: The Kenosha situation is complex
LETTER: The Kenosha situation is complex

As a native of Kenosha, Wisconsin, I can speak to the complexity of the situation in my hometown. My father has worked with some of the police in Kenosha on de-escalation training, and those who have been willing to take it have been grateful and able to use it to reduce violence for everyone involved. There is also extreme segregation and inequity for the Black community in housing, food access, jobs, and health care. I can understand how this denial of basic needs along with historic cruelty has caused anger. Those coming from elsewhere to loot and those acting as vigilantes both suffer from the consequences of feeling marginalized. The protests and riots are not just about this one incident. Only by understanding the situation will we be able to heal and stop the chaos, in Kenosha, and everywhere.

Debra Moses, Plain

