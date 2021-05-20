 Skip to main content
LETTER: The 'Marlboro Man' made the mess in Minneapolis
George Floyd needed a pack of cigarettes, so he apparently traded a suspicious $20 bill for a pack of cigarettes and some change. He may have forgotten to read the warning label which said smoking could be bad for your health.

The Juneau County Star-Times should send a reporter to Minneapolis to find out what happened to the $20 bill.

The “Marlboro Man” has apparently cost Floyd his life, officer Derek Chauvin his job and some jail time plus the taxpayers of Minneapolis $27 million of reparation payments to Floyd's family.

Robert Firlus, Mauston 

