LETTER: The next pandemic may be too lethal

This virus doesn’t care about your or my political views or rights. It just infects, weakens and kills like virus do. Very simple. What we don’t like is having an issue we can’t control, having to change our routine and having to accept the fact that this virus is messing with our lives and our livelihood.

Let’s put the blame where it belongs - on a microorganism we can’t even see. This beast will be with us till we have a working vaccine or we die, not a nice thought.

What we can control is our reaction to this pandemic. We have to learn how to conquer this organism and get it right, because the next pandemic may be too lethal and kills outright. It’s a matter of time.

Now, the regular flu season is beginning, wearing a mask would help decrease the transmission of this secondary infection. This combination of two different viral infections could be a real killer. This has never happened before. Time will tell.

Do you really want to jeopardize your health and those you love over political ideology? Please put on your mask. Remember, “It” is out there waiting.

Mary Ann Casey, Fox Lake