In an Oct. 21 letter, someone was extolling the imaginary virtues of Donald Trump.

The person ended the letter with the sentence "Hail to the chief."

Hail to the chief? I will not Hail to the chief. He is not the king. He's president, he works for us, we don't work for him.

Walter Baroni, Baraboo 

