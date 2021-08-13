LETTER: The Republican Party has sacrificed values, lives

In years long past, I sometimes voted for Republicans who shared similar values. Unfortunately, the party has devolved to where any value is questionable, and it has no qualms about sacrificing human life for power and control.

Facing a global pandemic, the former president decided to politicize it—insisting Democrats were making much ado about nothing. And, his supporters believed him. The Republican Party took advantage of this by preaching loss of “liberty and freedom." The result has been needless loss of life.

When the crisis became too obvious to ignore, he admitted it was “like fighting a war.” However, it was never approached that way, until now.

The Ron Johnsons of the GOP continue their criticism, misinformation, and far-fetched conspiracies—hoping to instill distrust of medical and scientific solutions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the majority of health care professionals, know the value of science. Vaccines have been around for centuries—eradicating horrible diseases.

Many hospitals in “red” states are near collapse, as the virus keeps mutating. The longer we allow it; COVID-19 will continue to become more challenging and dangerous.