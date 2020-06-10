LETTER: The saga of President Trump’s Wisconsin Johnson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the tune of “My Home’s in Montana,” by Glenn Ohrlin.

My name is Ron Johnson

I’m a senator from Wisconsin

I serve as a Corruptlican there.

My morals may be lusty

My brain’s a bit rusty

But I’ll help Donald Trump get Joe Biden

No matter how unjustly.

We bungled the virus

But dang don’t you fire us

With Lysol and Hilex

We’ll slurp it away.

The president gets fatter

But what does it matter

His body’s all blubber

His talk is all blabber.

When the crowds they did hunker

The coward ran to his bunker

By a church he was Bibled

His hypocrisy unrivaled

He is loved by the evangelical