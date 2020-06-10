LETTER: The saga of President Trump’s Wisconsin Johnson

To the tune of “My Home’s in Montana,” by Glenn Ohrlin.
My name is Ron Johnson
I’m a senator from Wisconsin
I serve as a Corruptlican there.
My morals may be lusty
My brain’s a bit rusty
But I’ll help Donald Trump get Joe Biden
No matter how unjustly.
We bungled the virus
But dang don’t you fire us
With Lysol and Hilex
We’ll slurp it away.
The president gets fatter
But what does it matter
His body’s all blubber
His talk is all blabber.
When the crowds they did hunker
The coward ran to his bunker
By a church he was Bibled
His hypocrisy unrivaled
He is loved by the evangelical
But others had a belly-full
When with Jeffrey Epstein he would scour
For little girls to deflower
And after the election
He’ll get his rejection
With his hand on his wife’s crotch
They will gallop away.
I was born in Minnesota
But I got on the roada
And moved to Wisconsin
Where I’ve served as Trump’s Johnson.
Dave Wester, Baraboo
