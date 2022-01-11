LETTER: The services of CHS

Many people are aware that Church Health Services offers free or reduced cost medical, dental and mental health services to low-income children and adults of Beaver Dam and surrounding communities. Additionally, case management, resource information and referral services are offered. An example of what this might look like could be an individual or family who is new to the area and in need of a variety of information about services and assistance. Families have been helped locate affordable housing, connect with local hiring agencies when looking for employment opportunities, explore medical care options, locate emergency housing and food options, complete applications for services like Food Share and Social Security and a variety of other like activities. Sometimes people just need someone to sit with them, listen to their story, help them organize and prioritize their needs and locate the appropriate assistance. Your donation to the Church Health Services call a thon will help us continue to offer these free services to the community.