We wish to thank all those contributors and volunteers who helped make Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal 2019 very successful.
This was the seventh year, the sixth at St. Aloysius School, we have had the privilege to coordinate. This Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal had the most numbers of dinners delivered and served to date. Also, it was for us memorable for a couple of very special reasons. First would be the 250 Thanksgiving dinner placemats created by the children of Bridges, Grand Avenue, Merrimac, St. Al’s and Tower Rock elementary schools. The second would be the National Anthem sung before the meal by sisters Kendra Breunig and Marrae Keith. All of it so beautiful.
Mitch and Sandy Maier, Prairie du Sac
