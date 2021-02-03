 Skip to main content
LETTER: The Tommy Bartlett Show must go on
LETTER: The Tommy Bartlett Show must go on

Former mayor Brian Landers’ column on Jan. 28 about Lake Delton forgiving a $4.4 million loan brought up another concern in Lake Delton.

That being the Tommy Bartlett Show. Couldn't Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells see how much of a loan would be needed to get this legendary show up and running?

One would be hard pressed to think of an asset to Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells of more benefit. The Tommy Bartlett Show is part of the identity and a trademark of the area.

Not a forgivable or “showing favoritism" loan, just a straight up COVID-19 economic loan.

As someone who worked for the Tommy Bartlett Show and got to know wonderful people there like Judy "Judes" Gilkerson and her brother Skip, Judes’ son Matthew May, the youngest professional water skier, and Bob May who ran the lights there and worked at Fort Dells too. Remembering Tommy Bartlett as he greeted show goers at the season’s last show, and many more memories has left an indelible mark on me and others across the Midwest and locally.

The Tommy Bartlett Show must go on.

Bob Hunt, Lodi 

