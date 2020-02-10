LETTER: The train wreck of this presidency

Trials without witnesses. Subpoenas un-honored. Senators who admit that Donald Trump is guilty but earns exoneration because his crime is in the national interest, no matter how corrupt or self-serving. Intimidation of cabinet members and senators who don't do his bidding, payments to campaigns when they do. Lies of untold quantity. List of jailed U.S. and foreign lackeys too long to list. Degradation of respect and trust from world allies. Closets full of bankrupt universities, airlines, casinos, mortgage companies, magazines, football leagues on and on.

Brevity when listing the train wreck of Trump and his presidency is impossible. George Washington was urged to be king. Trump fashions himself one. Retired Admiral James Stavridis in his book, “Sailing True North” says "loyalty has a dark side. When is it appropriate to be loyal to a boss who is simply a bad leader or demonstrates ethically unacceptable views? In this sense we owe not blind loyalty to the individual above us but rather loyalty to the larger values of the organization or nation." Biblically, James 1:2 states, If any of you lack wisdom ask God who gives it generously.