LETTER: The USPS is vital to democracy

"Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” It’s time to add “pandemic” and “fiscal crisis” to the motto of the United States Postal Service. Nearly 5,000 of these public servants are quarantined, and at least 60 have died, from COVID-19. Recently, the USPS announced they could run out of cash by September. And all of this is happening as Americans count on their post office to deliver essential medications, supplies, and ballots.

A 2006, Congressional rule unfairly requires the USPS to pre-pay 75 years of their employees’ post-retirement healthcare benefits. No other federal agency has to do this. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump mocks the USPS, calling them a “joke.” Well, that “joke” employs nearly 100,000 American veterans.

The USPS is vital to our democracy. Private companies can’t do what they do, reach every address at a fair price. In fact, other delivery companies contract with the USPS to deliver packages to money-losing zip codes. Yes, that’s you, rural America!

Act now, call Sen. Johnson 202-225-2906 and Sen. Baldwin 202-224-5653. Urge them to vote for the funding passed in the fifth COVID-19 response package.

Donald Nelson, Wisconsin Dells