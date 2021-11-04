LETTER: There are other animals to hunt

Hunter Nation and “Wisconsin Sportsmen’s new poster boy” Ted Nugent are having a teeth gnashing, pant-wetting meltdown over the fact that they can’t kill Wisconsin wolves starting Nov. 6. They are “demanding” that the governor and attorney general immediately appeal the judge’s ruling that ordered the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources not to issue kill tags until an updated management plan is approved and a permanent rule in place.

DNR has operated on an old plan from 1999 and an old emergency rule for nine years. You’d think by postponing a wolf hunt they are being completely deprived of their need to spill blood and boost their egos. It’s not like they can’t kill everything else that moves in the state. Deer, elk, bear, bobcats, coyotes, raccoons, muskrats, beaver, mink, otters, fisher, snapping turtles, geese, ducks, hand-raised pheasants, grouse, woodcock, squirrels, rabbits, woodchucks and mourning doves are still all fair game. So get out there boys and girls and start blasting away, just leave the wolves alone. And, no the nine-day deer hunt is not your nine-day wolf hunt, that’s called poaching. And, for those of you who posted wishing for open season on the judge, that’s called a threat. Grow up.