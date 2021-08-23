LETTER: Things to love about Baraboo

I love living in Baraboo
There's always something fun to do
Take a leisurely stroll on the river walk if you're feeling blue
Queso burger at Broadway Diner when you want some yummy food
Plunge right into Devil’s Lake
Put on sunscreen, lay down on a towel and bake
Admire the Quartzite Bluffs
Take care to tread carefully or you'll be gone in a puff
A plethora of wildlife to see
Flowers pollinated gently by a bumblebee
So get outside and take a walk
Sand hill crane's calling to their flock
This poem could go on for days
The circus will leave you amazed
So many good people that live in this town
I'm darn proud to call Baraboo home
I think I'll stick around
Ramsey Thorpe, Baraboo