LETTER: Things to love about Baraboo

I love living in Baraboo

There's always something fun to do

Take a leisurely stroll on the river walk if you're feeling blue

Queso burger at Broadway Diner when you want some yummy food

Plunge right into Devil’s Lake

Put on sunscreen, lay down on a towel and bake

Admire the Quartzite Bluffs

Take care to tread carefully or you'll be gone in a puff

A plethora of wildlife to see

Flowers pollinated gently by a bumblebee

So get outside and take a walk

Sand hill crane's calling to their flock

This poem could go on for days

The circus will leave you amazed

So many good people that live in this town

I'm darn proud to call Baraboo home

I think I'll stick around

Ramsey Thorpe, Baraboo