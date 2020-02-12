LETTER: Think of how significant one is

Think of how significant one is. One point and Wisconsin would have won the Rose Bowl. One day with someone we love. One pivotal vote in a trial. One dog sniffing and detecting drugs. One dog detecting smoke and saving a family from fire. One comfort dog to relieve a troubled person. One dog following a trail to a lost child. Yes, one is significant. That one dog sitting on your lap giving you all the love in their heart is the most significant dog in the world. They deserve a life of love and devotion like what they give us. How can we let puppies and dogs in the puppy mill at Spring Green spend their whole life in cages, being used for testing, and then killed? This is not moral. If we see something that is substandard and we do nothing about it, it becomes the new standard. What next immoral thing will they subject dogs and animals to? We need to use our voice and stop this terrible activity. What kind of society are we if we see wrong and don’t try to change it? Contact dane4dogs.org. Wisconsin is better than this.