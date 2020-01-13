LETTER: THINK: Trump put in office by God

I'm a Trump supporter.

In response to the Pat Nash opinion on Jan. 11, here are my thoughts.

First, I believe she should use the acronym THINK. Before speaking or giving her opinion on the president of the USA. The “T” stands for “Is it true”? The “H” stands for “Is it helpful”? The “I” stands for “Is it inspiring”? The “N” stands for “Is it necessary”? The “K” stands for “Is it kind”?

The short answer to why we Donald Trump supporters still believe in our president is found in the Bible, Romans 13:1, Everyone must submit himself to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established.

Also in the Bible, Luke 6:37, Do not judge, and you will not be judged. Do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven.

If I had more space, I would give many examples of how President Trump was put into office by a forgiving and loving God. How can all the cards be stacked against a presidential candidate like Trump and still be elected to the most powerful office in the world?

Doug Jones, Beaver Dam