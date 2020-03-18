LETTER: Those profiting from outbreak should be prosecuted

I talked with my sister in Illinois and she said how the shelves in the grocery store were void of foodstuffs, which is what is happening all over our country because of this coronavirus outbreak. What she said next shocked me, to say the least. She said there are hackers down there who are buying up everything they can lay their hands on and re-selling it for double the price of the grocery store. These people make me sick. To sell items at double the price makes them lower than a snake’s belly, and I thought that was low. How can they be so cruel in this time of need for all Americans? My opinion is that anyone caught doing this should be jailed immediately, if not sooner. They are despicable human beings.