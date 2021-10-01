LETTER: Thoughtful people enter our lives in unexpected ways

Normally we do not go out to eat at restaurants as we feel it is more important to put that extra money towards our van loan but decided to make an exception for our 55th wedding anniversary. We had a conflict the day of our anniversary so went to a local restaurant on Sept. 25.

We were almost through with our meal when the waiter told us our meal was paid. We do not know who paid for our meal, but we know he could not have known he was giving us a much appreciated anniversary gift. It’s wonderful having such thoughtful people come across our lives in unexpected ways.