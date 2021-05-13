LETTER: Thoughts as we reflect on Mother's Day

We honor our mothers on Mother's Day for all their loving years and especially for the pandemic moments that have caused them tremendous tears. We don't know if we ever can thank them enough for their suffering, emotional pain, loss, fear, worry, rejection, loneliness, guilt, depression as well as struggling to deal with pandemic casualties.

Where would we be without our mother's love in this world with pain and full of problems, obstacles, disappointments, hurts and unimaginable troubles? We must give all mothers the appreciation for their patience to deal with the difficulties of their job, most of all give them special blessings as they care so lovingly for their children. We honor all mother's on this Mother's Day and always for their very important job by raising the doctor, nurse, technician, pharmacist, researcher and other health care worker, soldier, policeman, fireman, teacher, lawyer, reporter, pastor, farmer, cook and other workers that are serving, sacrificing and risking their life to keep us safe.