It was interesting to read on the Oct. 31 Daily Dodge that the mayor attributes the attrition at city hall to a good economy. Well, if that’s the only reason, thank you President Donald Trump.
However, some in our community also attribute these personnel losses to the city’s leadership and its misplaced priorities. For example, I read yesterday that the city is setting aside $600,000 in grant money from TIF funds to attract businesses to downtown, or improve existing businesses. Don’t misunderstand, I have no problem with downtown businesses. However, giving away TIF funds for this purpose is wasteful. If downtown businesses want to attract people to an improved downtown, they should form a coalition and raise funds for that purpose. TIF funds, as any other taxpayer money, should be used for public safety, roads, and other infrastructure.
You have free articles remaining.
Fortunately, there are two good candidates announced for mayor this spring. Both appear to have a much more solid understanding of how to prioritize spending taxpayer dollars. I encourage everyone to do their homework and check out these candidates. And don’t forget to examine the priorities set forth by your council members. Even number ward council members are on the spring ballot.
Casey Carney, Beaver Dam
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)