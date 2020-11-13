 Skip to main content
LETTER: Time city officials take stand
LETTER

In light of the recent plea by the Sauk County Public Health Department and the fact that Wisconsin has one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the country it’s time for elected county and city officials to speak out and take action. There were 10 new hospitalizations in the county over the weekend and health care in Sauk County and in Wisconsin is at the breaking point.

Following is a quote from the Nov. 10 State Journal, "Health officials on the local and state level have warned that the coronavirus situation in the state, one of the hardest hit in the nation, is going to get considerably worse in coming months if people don’t take action.”

To county and city elected officials: Your constituents would like to hear from you. At the very least, use the public stage to encourage people to take mitigation measures seriously and at the very most pass mitigation efforts such as mask ordinances and limits on occupancy and gatherings. Certainly measures to ensure the health and safety of the citizens of Sauk County should be first and foremost on your agendas. We cannot afford to continue to play politics with a deadly virus.

Ruth Getsinger, Baraboo 

