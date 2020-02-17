LETTER: Time for changes on school board

Casual observation makes clear that most elected boards have turnover rates only marginally higher than a cemetery. A member leaving voluntarily makes headlines. Members unfortunately correlate longevity with omniscience.

The recent multi-million dollar fiasco by the dozy school board is a needed wakeup. Curious voters should ask a host of embarrassing questions. Where was the engineering consulting firm in this planning? How much money was wasted on other consultants in “selling” the referendum to a gullible public? Where in this process was the “homegrown,” and seriously inexperienced district administrator I recall warning about in a letter, prior to her being foist upon us? Oh my.

The blindness here is the conflation of buildings with schools. The mission of schools is the education and discipline of our youth, which, according to recent news articles is also not going so well. Our district has earned the concern of its former teachers. Oh my again. Can you say “charter school?”

Can’t help wondering, who really needs some discipline here. Perhaps it’s time for that rare retirement headline. Voters are feeling like they have just been taken to school.

Jim Lombard, Baraboo