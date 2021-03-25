LETTER: Time for close pay gap

March 24th marks when the typical woman working full-time in the U.S. catches up to what a white man was paid the previous year. Making 82 cents to a man’s dollar means women must work extra months. The pay gap is even worse for most women of color. We need to close the gender pay gap once and for all by giving employers and employees the tools to prevent wage discrimination in the first place.

In Wisconsin, women face a pay gap which translates into less money for feeding families, paying off student loans, and saving for retirement. Passing a federal law will help protect everyone in all states. But until that happens, each state will continue operating under antiquated regulations and state and local laws to combat unequal pay. As we wait for Congress to pass the Paycheck Fairness Act, congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/270 we can urge our state legislature to make improvements to Wisconsin equal pay laws so that fair pay is an accessible reality for everyone.

To learn more go to pay-equity.org/cando-audit.html. All businesses should review their pay practices to ensure that women are not discriminated against by performing an audit provided by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Cheryl Anderson, Merrimac