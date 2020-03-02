LETTER: Time is right to invest in Columbus public schools

Dear editor,

The purpose of this letter is to urge your support of the upcoming Columbus School District referendum.

I spent my professional career in the Columbus schools as an educator, retiring as CES/DCS principal in 2015. (In fact, I worked in all three of the district schools during my career.) I truly enjoyed my work with students and families, and have always been impressed with the pride the community had in its schools.

Although the staff is what makes the critical difference in a student’s education, the facilities also matter. The instructional methods of today call for more flexible spaces for both large and small groups to gather, and technology that is easy to access. Comfortable and safe environments are important.

This referendum, although only a start on addressing the district needs, will finally align our grade levels in a way that makes sense. I favor a K-5 school that will allow our youngest learners to remain in the same school throughout their elementary years. Fewer transitions will be a positive change.