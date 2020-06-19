LETTER: Time to address fiscal inequalities

This pandemic gives us the opportunity to do something about the fiscal inequalities in our nation other than talk and protest. Far more black Americans will die of Covid-19 and to lose their jobs, or if remaining employed will be in jobs that leave them exposed to the virus. Their income disparities means they have poorer health, less medical care, more crowded and inadequate housing. These problems must be addressed. Black households earn 62 cents for every $1 earned by white households. Free education from age 4 through adulthood will give greater job opportunities, but wages for black workers are far less than for whites, and this needs correcting.
Housing subsidies will reduce homelessness and Medicare for All will help narrow the divide for both blacks and white. The cut-off for taxes for Social Security should not be $137,000, but reflect the actual wage, and CEO income should be no greater than 50 times that of an average worker, it is 1,000 times now. Also, we should not fall for the Republican hoax of a deficit as ours is a currency issuing government, unlike states that must balance their budgets, so there is no reason to cut our social programs.
Allegra Zick, North Freedom
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!