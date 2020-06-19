LETTER: Time to address fiscal inequalities

This pandemic gives us the opportunity to do something about the fiscal inequalities in our nation other than talk and protest. Far more black Americans will die of Covid-19 and to lose their jobs, or if remaining employed will be in jobs that leave them exposed to the virus. Their income disparities means they have poorer health, less medical care, more crowded and inadequate housing. These problems must be addressed. Black households earn 62 cents for every $1 earned by white households. Free education from age 4 through adulthood will give greater job opportunities, but wages for black workers are far less than for whites, and this needs correcting.