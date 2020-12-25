LETTER: Time to be productive

We can only control our response. This is the way of peaceful rural living and true American, non-Marxist values. We are not like the animals that live in Chicago high-rises. Even if things are shut down or closed for oppressive safety sake, our liberty is like a handgun bullet. It cannot be contained. Now is the time to pull yourselves up by your bootstraps. Why protest Tony Evers when you can use that time for productivity? Now is the time to start your multimillion dollar business. If Apple was made in a garage, most of us have more than enough space for whatever we want to do. Those who don't can enjoy what we trickle down. Now is the time to pursue your dreams. If you cannot do that? Heaven forbid you should be human and fail or fall short. You have only your selves to blame. These are our values. After all, Thomas Jefferson wrote, “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness." Stop crying about voter fraud or what politicians do or don’t do. Just pursue becoming an overnight millionaire. It is all that matters. Merry Christmas, everyone and God bless the United States of America, and only us.