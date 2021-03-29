LETTER: Time to end gerrymandering, vote Winkler

I’m sure John Jagler is a fine person with good intentions trying to serve his constituents well in the 37th Assembly District. However, he doesn’t acknowledge the existence of gerrymandering in our state and gerrymandering is a serious threat to our democracy. Gerrymandering divides communities and unfairly silences the voices of voters and the value of their vote. Gerrymandering is a core reason politicians are able to accumulate more and more power while ignoring the concerns of the average person they represent. It needs to stop. But it won’t stop unless we elect officials willing to acknowledge it and end it. We need to return to a fair playing field where everyone’s vote matters; where every day people have a say and a stake in their community.