As a taxpayer and business owner in the Baraboo School District, I attended the school board meeting Nov. 25. Conversations with former teachers and engaged citizens piqued my interest regarding the reasons for the unusually high number of teachers who are leaving our district. As someone who is of retirement age and would like to sell a well-established business, it is important to me to promote our city and schools to a potential buyer.
An insightful, respectful letter was read by one of the teachers backed by a standing-room-only crowd of retired educators representing more than 2,200 years of combined teaching experience. This group referenced legitimate concerns about the direction of the district. In 2019 alone, another 50 teachers/staff left Baraboo and 84 students chose to go to school elsewhere, whereas in other years, that number and more came into our district.
What I witnessed in response to our heartfelt concern was a diatribe by the board president as if he was being made aware of these problems for the first time, followed by his adamant defense of these current administrative policies. If I wanted to move my family to Baraboo, I might have second thoughts.
Tom Holmes, Baraboo
