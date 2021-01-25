LETTER: Time to forget about politics

Related to this story
Mark your calendar for the primary election Feb. 16 and vote for Sheila Briggs to become one of two candidates to move onto the April 6 genera…
My name is Courtney Schwartzer, I'm a health care worker, and I have children in the Reedsburg School District. I'm truly worried for the chil…
"You're Fired!" The American voters have spoken after several recounts and lawsuits. Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. Biden is not pe…
My name is Kat Tobey and I have children in the Reedsburg School District. We've all had a really rough year, especially our kids. I've seen a…
I was shocked to hear that the county medical examiner Angela Hinze has been asked to resign. As usual with government, no details are told.
I am a Reedsburg resident with two kids in the district. One is a second-grader who is very excited about the possibility of returning to scho…
What have Mark Born and other Republican Legislators done to help Wisconsinites during the pandemic? Nothing, and worse than nothing. I recomm…
So our new president wants unity? I am all for it, but first, a few reasonable conditions: First, keep us out of the economically devastating …
As part of state and national efforts to help keep roadways safe for all travelers, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies made 14 arrests of …