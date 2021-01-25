 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Time to forget about politics
comments
LETTER

LETTER: Time to forget about politics

{{featured_button_text}}

There is no better time than now for our politicians to forget about politics and party and live by the words of Patrick Henry, "Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country."

Jon Vaningan, Poynette

comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Enough is enough

"You're Fired!" The American voters have spoken after several recounts and lawsuits. Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. Biden is not pe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News