LETTER: Time to learn to speak Chinese

Time to learn to speak Chinese

Thanks to our U.S. $2.3 trillion trade deficit with the Chinese, the Chinese have a lot of dollars to spend and they are spending it to exercise their economic muscle to control other nations, especially ours.

They purchased Smithfield Foods, the largest pork producer and processor in the world. Smithfield has facilities in 26 states and employs thousands of Americans. It owns 460 farms and has production contracts with another 2,100. The Chinese also purchased AMC Entertainment, one of the largest movie theaters in the U.S. Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group broke ground on a $100 million plant in Thomasville, Alabama. China spent $616 million to purchase Triple H Coal Company in Jacksboro, Tennessee. Chinese ownership is putting down business roots in Detroit and moving to control American automobile and auto parts companies.

China has more foreign currency reserves than any other nation. They produce more than twice the number of automobiles as the U.S. China is No. 1 in solar and wind power. China is the No. 1 user of concrete and produces 11 times the amount of steel as the U.S. China produces more than 90% of the global supply of rare elements. China is buying U.S. companies at alarming rates and will continue to do so. Learn to speak Chinese.

John Pickle, Jr., Lodi