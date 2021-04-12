LETTER: Time to remove members from Supreme Court

The GOP Wisconsin Supreme Court was not paying attention during their science and math classes.

Like 70% of the GOP, they are anti-maskers who do not believe in vaccines, masks or social distancing - 565,000 Americans have died due to infections and poor life choices amidst the GOP debacle. Our courts should be fact-based and not politically biased.

By going against our well-educated governor, not only has the state supreme court cost Wisconsinites millions in hunger relief, but they are also complicit in the deaths and illnesses of thousands of Wisconsinites.

Their complete ignorance and disregard for human life shows it is time to remove them from office.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo