LETTER: Time to take action on Fox Lake prison runoff

I read the article concerning runoff from the farmland surrounding Fox Lake Correctional into Fox Lake.

I know that Fox Lake Inland Lake Protection and Rehab District has been trying to work with the prison to mitigate the pollution problems being caused by the runoff. And I also understand that the prison has been resistant to allow the district to install a runoff tile control valve which could greatly mitigate the situation.

Why is the state being allowed to pollute the lake? The prison farm must responsibly use cover crops and other best management practices, which so many Dodge County farmers are utilizing. Why aren’t they?

In addition, the prison must allow Lake Protection and Rehab District to install and have access to the prison farm tile valve which will prevent nutrients from entering the lake.

I would love to know who would voluntarily want to have their lake (and well water) polluted when there is a feasible fix available. Please take action.

Joe Lucca, Fox Lake