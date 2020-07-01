LETTER: Times are tough right now

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Times are tough right now

A masked man walked into a local small business recently, grabbed some product, and left without paying.

Although I’ve been absentminded enough on occasion to leave stores without paying, this was different. I approached the counter at La Bombita Mexican grocery in Sauk City with my three avocados, they’re always perfectly ripe there, and realized my sudden poverty. I admitted my forgetfulness to the store owner behind the counter and started back toward the cooler.

“Pay next time?” I stopped. I wasn’t even sure she recognized me, masked as I was. I left with the fruit and a tear in my eye. Times are tough for mom ’n’ pops, especially the madres y padres of the world. Tight margins in the best of times. What’s worse, bigotry’s metastasizing. And yet this Latinx proprietor trusted the masked gringo waltzing out of her store with her precious inventory to pay another day. Were the tables turned, would I…? I hope so.

Better to light a single candle than curse the darkness, goes the Chinese proverb. In this dark time, I’m grateful for candles like those burning bright in places like La Bombita. Let us be worthy of their light.

Rick Chamberlin, Sauk City