LETTER: To be safe, please let science, not politics guide you
LETTER

Please be careful my friends. COVID-19 is a disease you do not want to get. Gasping for air, blood clots leading to amputation, kidney failure with dialysis are some of the outcomes or it can kill you.

Now, the citizens of the great state of Wisconsin find that their public health policy is being determined by a “conservative” legislature and their cohorts in the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Yes, the same cabal that mandated in-person voting in the recent Supreme Court election.

The national news has described Wisconsin’s public health policy as chaotic and leaderless. Our governor had been providing sound leadership based on science. Politics has now thrown us into chaos with a patchwork of standards from city to city. I, for one, will continue to wear a mask and social distance, even from my grandchildren, until statistics truly warrant a reopening.

Monica Gale, Baraboo

