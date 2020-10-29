 Skip to main content
LETTER: To my fellow voters
As I think about the election in progress, I know that like 2016, many of us will be disappointed with the outcome of the election if the candidate we voted for isn't elected. My personal belief is that we need to get back to the true purpose of our president which is to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. For those of us who have served our country, we all took an oath to support and defend the Constitution, not an individual president. I think reading the Constitution may be the best place to begin changing our divided political atmosphere to bring us together as one nation.

Sam Herringa, Beaver Dam

