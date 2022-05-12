LETTER: To the citizens of Juneau County

As your elected Sheriff of Juneau County, I will take an oath. This oath is extremely important and will be taken before the “Supreme Judge of the Universe;” to keep the peace and to secure, to defend and protect the people of this county from all threats to their liberties, their livelihoods and the peaceable enjoyment of their property.

The nature of this oath will require that my actions in the performance of my duties must conform to the Constitution of the United States as well as the Constitution of the state of Wisconsin.

Being fortunate and blessed enough to be able to take my oath of office as sheriff of Juneau County, I will swear obedience and fidelity to our Constitutions of the United States and the state of Wisconsin.

Juneau County folks are entitled to the protection of their God-given and constitutionally protected rights. As the elected chief law enforcement official of this jurisdiction, it will be my duty, my responsibility, and my privilege, as your Constitutional sheriff, to do everything in my power to protect, defend and secure these rights. Get out and vote Aug. 9. Thank you.

Steven Johnson, Elroy