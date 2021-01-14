LETTER: Together we can overcome COVID-19

The best way to take down an enemy is to use every weapon available. When fighting COVID-19, handwashing, social distancing and wearing a mask are effective tools. The vaccine provides an additional, lifesaving shield of protection that should not be ignored. The more people who utilize all of the tools that exist, the more likely the community is to develop a strong defense against this deadly virus.

The vaccine is currently being provided to health care workers and others who live and work in high-risk environments. General public distribution is likely to be available in the spring or summer, although some specific groups may have the opportunity to receive the vaccine sooner.

While you wait for your chance to be vaccinated, check out the COVID-19 section of milebluff.com. There you can learn about the vaccine, its safety and when it might be available to you. To learn more about the Together We Can initiative and its partners, and to download posters of support to hang in your home or business, visit milebluff.com/TogetherWeCan.

When the COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for you, choose vaccination. Together We Can build immunity in our community.

Kathy Behnke, director of Public Relations, Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston