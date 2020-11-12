LETTER: Toilet Bowl cancelled

As 2020 has been a very difficult year because of the COVID-19 virus, after lengthy discussions the Hustisford Community Hall Board has decided to cancel the Jan. 1, 2021, Toilet Bowl.

This pandemic has brought so much chaos into our lives and many local and state organizations have already had to cancel their events this year. It was an extremely difficult decision as we know that this brings many people from all over into our town.

It is because of that number of people who may attend, the COVID-19 numbers are on the rise, the unknown of any future mandates that may be imposed, the safety of people attending and the safety all the workers and their families that we made this decision.

We appreciate your understanding and hope we and all the local organizations will be back next year.

Lori Uecker, Community Hall president, Hustisford