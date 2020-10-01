 Skip to main content
LETTER: Tommy Bartlett Show leaves enduring legacy for many
I believe the enduring legacy of the Tommy Bartlett Show is reflected not just in the memories of those who experienced it as a spectator, but in the lives of all the current and former employees; including me.

I started working there my freshman year of high school and continued to work there through my undergraduate years. In that time, I learned some things about the owners. I learned the business was their passion, and they worked tirelessly alongside their employees for its success. I learned they cared not just for their immediate family, but their family of employees, community, and society. I learned when I screwed up (often), my mistakes were forgiven (and I wasn’t fired). I learned they believed in me even if at times I did not believe in myself. I learned that even though I was blessed with amazing parents, I was doubly blessed to have a second set where I worked. I learned that though I thought I was nothing special, I was to them. Tom and Margaret, you will always have my (and the many others lives you touched) respect, admiration, appreciation, and love…and I think that is a truly enduring legacy.

Erik Backhaus, Wisconsin Dells

