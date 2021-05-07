LETTER: Tourist criminal activities in Dells area should not be tolerated

The progressive uptick of crime in and around this area needs to be addressed. As a tourist town, with an influx of visitors it is natural that there is an increase of minor violations and crime. However, the types of crime and the frequency is alarming. Gunfire, stabbings and robbery has become commonplace and I refuse to accept this as normal.

Our police department has proven time and time again their competency in bringing these incidences to a successful conclusion. This letter is not meant to put our brave police and fire fighting heroes in any negative light. This letter is to express my fear and sadness as a decades-long resident to your attention.

I would like to address the lack of vocal leadership needed to discourage anyone planning on visiting our area from bringing their criminal activities to our town. With the money this town spends on advertising, it only seems prudent to use some of those finances to state loudly and clearly that we will never accept this type of behavior and will prosecute crime to its fullest extent.

Darkly lit streets, blacked out vehicle windows, racing engines, drugs, guns and any kind of weapons and crime are not acceptable. I am sick of it. Bolting my doors and not feeling safe with my windows open is not acceptable. I will take myself, my money and my work experience someplace else.

Terry Huber, Wisconsin Dells