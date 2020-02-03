LETTER: Toward equality, it's probably men who need to evolve

“Oppose Votes for Men! 1. Because man’s place is in the army. 2. Because no really manly man wants to settle any question otherwise than by fighting about it. 3. Because if men should adopt peaceable methods women will no longer look up to them. 4. Because men will lose their charm if they step out of their natural sphere and interest themselves in other matters than feats of arms, uniforms and drums. 5. Because men are too emotional to vote. Their conduct at baseball games and political conventions shows this. While their innate tendency to appeal to force renders them particularly unfit for the task of government.”