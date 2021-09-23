 Skip to main content
LETTER: Toys for Joy is back
Parents and guardians of children enrolled in the Mauston School District, Toys for Joy is back.

We are bound and determined to distribute toy bundles to the parents of children 0-18 in the Mauston School District safely and in time for the holidays. Distribution will be the first full week of December. Sign up will be Nov. 1-Dec. 1. Registration forms will be available at the Hatch Public Library and the Mauston Food Pantry. Mark your calendars now, the elves are busy.

Karla Riley , Toys for Joy Board, Mauston

