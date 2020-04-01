LETTER: Truly man’s best friend

With the chaos of the worldwide pandemic, I have seen on the internet how people are turning to dogs for comfort. There is a rise in shelter animals being adopted. Doctors who are overworked and stressed are taking a few minutes to escape with a therapy dog. It is a reminder of how important dogs are in our society. They are there for us and give us all the love they have in their heart. I ask you, how can we let them be caged, used for cruel testing, and then killed when they are no longer useful? What kind of society are we if we see wrong and don’t try to change it? Richland County did the right thing and banned animal testing. It is now up to all of us to follow their lead and save these beautiful puppies and dogs in the Spring Green puppy mill. They contribute to society in so many ways but they do not have a voice. Do the right thing, be their voice, fight this atrocity. Contact dane4dogs.org. We are Wisconsin. We are better than this.