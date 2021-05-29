LETTER: Trump and followers should not be allowed in politics

If people wonder why I still write letters to the editor it is because I love my country and democracy. In the afterlife I hope to meet my husband's grandfather who fought in the Civil War as a Union soldier to protect the unity of our states and he died in a Confederate prison. Others died in World War I and II and Vietnam, Korean, and Afghanistan - wars to protect democracy.

Today we have a political party, the Republicans, who care little for unity and democracy and they have been following an autocrat and a racist. Those who did not follow him were ridiculed or dismissed. Senators Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney are examples of this. We cannot allow former president Donald Trump to return to politics, and his followers must be purged from leadership.

This Memorial Day is a good time to honor those who served and died for our democracy by ridding our government of Trumpisim or any form of dictatorship.

Allegra Zick, Sauk City