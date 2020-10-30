LETTER: Trump failed to protect the people

Are you happier today than you were four years ago? More than 200,000 families, I'm sure, are not. President Donald Trump failed to protect us on our own soil. China did not even have to release a missile. Trump eliminated Barack Obama’s global health security team, he cut the White House pandemic response team.

In 2018, Homeland Security’s Tom Bossart, whose job is to respond to pandemics, was not replaced. In 2018, he fired Dr. Luciano Borio, National Safety Council director for infectious disease preparedness, he was not replaced. In 2019, Tim Zeimer, senior director for global health security and bio defense, was not replaced. Trump shut down entire global health security and bio defense agency. At Trump’s rallies he called the virus a fake hoax. These were definitely super spreaders. No masks. No social distance. No panic – Feb. 10 in New Hampshire; Feb. 19, Arizona; Feb. 21, Nevada; Feb. 28, South Carolina; March 2, North Carolina. Seven weeks to act.

Trump appointed Mike Pence, not a doctor. How much does it cost every time Air Force One and Two leaves the ground for these rallies? I guess that is another letter. Look around, 2020 has been canceled.

Kathy Cuff, Portage