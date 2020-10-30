 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Trump failed to protect the people
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Trump failed to protect the people

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Are you happier today than you were four years ago? More than 200,000 families, I'm sure, are not. President Donald Trump failed to protect us on our own soil. China did not even have to release a missile. Trump eliminated Barack Obama’s global health security team, he cut the White House pandemic response team.

In 2018, Homeland Security’s Tom Bossart, whose job is to respond to pandemics, was not replaced. In 2018, he fired Dr. Luciano Borio, National Safety Council director for infectious disease preparedness, he was not replaced. In 2019, Tim Zeimer, senior director for global health security and bio defense, was not replaced. Trump shut down entire global health security and bio defense agency. At Trump’s rallies he called the virus a fake hoax. These were definitely super spreaders. No masks. No social distance. No panic – Feb. 10 in New Hampshire; Feb. 19, Arizona; Feb. 21, Nevada; Feb. 28, South Carolina; March 2, North Carolina. Seven weeks to act.

Trump appointed Mike Pence, not a doctor. How much does it cost every time Air Force One and Two leaves the ground for these rallies? I guess that is another letter. Look around, 2020 has been canceled.

Kathy Cuff, Portage

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Why I will vote for Trump

To answer all of those of you who would say, “I can't believe you would vote for Trump.” I'm not just voting for him. I'm voting against socia…

Opinion

LETTER: Vote for Biden

In 1933 President Franklin Delano Roosevelt decreed that we are “a stricken nation in the midst of a stricken world.” The same holds true 87 y…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Phil Hands draws an editorial cartoon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News