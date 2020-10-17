 Skip to main content
LETTER: Trump freed America from bondage
LETTER: Trump freed America from bondage

Our president, Trump, has taken many people out of bondage of the freebie slavery line. Now the left wants to take us back into the freebie slavery life. Our freedoms, our faith, are the most important things. When the government wants to take away the military, the police, our right to bear arms, this the beginning of the old tyranny we left behind. We don't want it back. All the left can do is talk about their hate of Trump and not what they would do for America, because they cannot say what they would do for America. You would not like it. All they can talk about is the virus which was given to us from the Chinese. Someone who was running for the left will now be in charge of our gun rights. He will take away your gun, your rights, your freedom, your religion.

Joyce Lawson, Portage

