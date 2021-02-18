LETTER: Trump, Frostman aligned with evil

Some evangelicals believe Jesus has a polar opposite known as the antichrist. If that is true, one of his most dedicated promoters may be Scott Frostman. Frostman produces right-wing columns for some of south-central Wisconsin’s smaller newspapers.

Certain evangelicals have long tried to pin the antichrist label on former President Barack Obama. As recently as January 2020, Michael Fortner published a book titled, “The Final Antichrist Barack Obama.”

The antichrist is described as the polar opposite of Jesus. His biblical characteristics align much more closely with the corrupt, traitorous, and dishonest performance of former President Donald Trump than they do with Obama's squeaky clean work. No single religious group is more responsible for giving us the most immoral and ungodly president in American history than Trump-supporting white evangelicals.